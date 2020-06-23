Megan Fox Defends Director Michael Bay After Clip Of Her Recalling Sexualized Moment Resurfaces

Actress Megan Fox has defended director Michael Bay after a video of her discussing her experience filming “Bad Boys II” resurfaced.

Fox claimed she was “never assaulted” or “preyed upon” by Bay, according to a post shared on her Instagram account Monday.

“While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong,” Fox said. “At least not where it’s currently being projected.”

Fox clarified that she was 15 or 16 when she was an extra on “Bad Boys II” and pointed to anecdotes shared online in the past regarding the circumstances regarding her being cast as the extra under the waterfall.

She also clarified that she was 19 or 20 when she auditioned for “Transformers.”

“Please hear me when I thank you for your support,” Fox said. “But these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.”

“There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart,” she added.

Lastly, she directly defended Bay in her statement. (RELATED: Megan Fox Said ‘Psychological Breakdown’ Came From Being Hypersexualized)

“But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and even Steven for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner,” Fox said.

In the clip that surfaced online, Fox recounted the moment that occurred while filming “Bad Boys II” during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. Since Fox was under 21, she wasn’t allowed to sit at a bar during filming.

“[Bay’s] solution to that problem was to then have me dancing under a waterfall getting soaking wet,” Fox recalled. “At 15, I was in 10th grade. That’s sort of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works.”

“Well that’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work, but some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist,” Kimmel responded.