Mel Gibson’s Representatives Deny Winona Ryder’s Claims Of Anti-Semitic Remarks

Actor Mel Gibson has denied using anti-Semitic slurs at a Hollywood party back in 1995.

Representatives called the accusations “100% untrue,” according to a report published Tuesday by The New York Post. Ryder accused Gibson of calling her an “oven dodger” when he found out about her Jewish ancestry in an interview with The Times published Sunday.

In an interview, #Jewish actress Winona Ryder spoke about #antisemitism in the film industry, including the time she was on the receiving end of an antisemitic joke from Mel Gibson. https://t.co/ZR4e6m5Ksr — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) June 22, 2020



“This is 100% untrue,” Gibson’s representatives told The NY Post in a statement. “She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now.”

“Also, she lied about him trying to apologize to her back then,” the representatives added. “He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies, and she refused to address it with him.” (RELATED: Mel Gibson To Star In New Movie About Killing Santa Called ‘Fatman’)

An “oven dodger” reportedly refers to Jewish prisoners who avoided incineration at Nazi internment camps, the NY Post reported.

This isn’t the first time Gibson has been accused of making anti-Semitic remarks.

In 2006, Gibson reportedly told a police officer who arrested him for a DUI that “Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world.” He also referred to a female officer as “sugar tits.”