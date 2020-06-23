Miley Cyrus Shares She’s Been ‘Sober For’ Six Months After Learning About Family’s ‘Addiction’ Issues

Miley Cyrus opened up about why she’s been “sober for the past six months” and said it has everything to do with learning about her families “addiction” issues.

“I’ve been sober for the past six months,” the 27-year-old pop singer shared with Variety in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Shows Us Why You Shouldn’t Cut Your Hair In Quarantine)

"At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery," she added. "… But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable."

Cyrus continued, while noting that her dad's [Billy Ray Cyrus'] parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges."

"So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' "The Last Song" star shared. "By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."

At one point, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker admitted that being young makes it hard to not have a “sober lifestyle” and stay away from drinking and smoking weed, per Page Six.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun,'” Cyrus shared. “It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

“It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft,” she added.