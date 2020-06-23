Pelosi Accuses Senate Republicans Of ‘Trying To Get Away With’ The ‘Murder Of George Floyd’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday accused Senate Republicans of trying to get away with the murder of George Floyd, just one day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set a date to vote on the GOP’s police reform legislation.

In an interview with CBS News Radio, Pelosi attacked Republicans, saying they are responsible for Floyd’s death.

LISTEN:

“The press has given them so much play for this unsalvageable piece of legislation and then say, ‘well, can’t you compromise with that?’ No, it’s because it is no and we are yes,” Pelosi said of Senate Republicans’ proposed police reform leigislation. “So when they admit that and have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration, but so far they were trying to get away with murder, actually. The murder of George Floyd,” Pelosi added.