President Trump Says John Bolton ‘Should Be In Jail’ Over Allegedly Classified Information In Book

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that former National Security Adviser John Bolton “should be in jail” and accused Bolton of putting classified information in his upcoming book, “The Room Where It Happened.”

“Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information,” the president said. “Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him – It wasn’t fair!”

The Trump administration has sought to delay publication of Bolton’s memoir, saying the book contains classified information. In the book, Bolton reportedly accuses Trump of seeking domestic political help from foreign countries, including China. (RELATED: Chris Wallace Dismisses John Bolton’s Book As ‘A One Week Story’)

Trump has repeatedly criticized Bolton in recent days and told the Daily Caller in an exclusive interview Friday that his former national security adviser is a “dumb maniac.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Says Some Governors Made ‘Tragic Mistakes’ With Nursing Home Coronavirus Policies)

“This guy’s a dumb maniac that wants to go to war with any anybody that can breathe,” the president told the Daily Caller in an exclusive Oval Office interview. “And I like to hear all sides, and I like to hear his side.”