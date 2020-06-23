Police Arrest Woman In Arson Of Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Shot

Police arrested a woman who is suspected to have set fire to an Atlanta Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit captured the suspected arsonist, Natalie White, on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the sheriff. She is being booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Suspected Wendy’s arsonist Natalie White arrested less than an hour ago. Members of @GwinnettSO fugitive unit found her. @USMarshalsHQ took her into custody. Fire happened after #RayshardBrooks was shot by #AtlantaPolice @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/dKtOf1XUJG — Randy Travis (@RandyTravisFox5) June 23, 2020

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit just apprehended Wendys arson suspect Natalie White moments ago. White is being booked into the Fulton County Jail right now. This case is being investigated by @ATLFireRescue Arson Unit. @FGTV @FultonInfo — Fulton Sheriff PIO (@FultonSheriff) June 23, 2020

The Atlanta Fire Department said Saturday that it obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree arson for 29-year-old White, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

White is one of two women who are suspected of setting fire to the Atlanta Wendy’s on June 13, Fox5 reported. The arson came after the deaths of Brooks and George Floyd.

.@ATLFireRescue obtained arrest warrant for Natalie White, 29, suspected of helping set fire to the Wendy’s in wake of the Rayshard Brooks shooting. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/su6RTac4uy — Randy Travis (@RandyTravisFox5) June 20, 2020

Attorney Drew Findling will reportedly represent White, according to WSB-TV Atlanta. The attorney said that White is not responsible for the arson of the restaurant, and that White was one of Brooks close friends and does not have a criminal record.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced Wednesday that former Officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with murder, according to CBS News. Rolfe was fired after the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Brooks, who was shot in the back as Brooks ran away with Rolfe’s taser.

Brooks allegedly failed a sobriety test after he fell asleep in his car and then physically struggled against responding officers before he grabbed a taser and ran away. An autopsy found that he died from blood loss as well as damage to internal organs after he was shot twice in the back. (RELATED: Autopsy Of Man Killed By Atlanta Police Finds He Was Shot Twice In His Back)

His death came as protests and riots continued throughout the nation over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, video of the incident showed. Derek Chauvin, the officer, has been fired and arrested on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

