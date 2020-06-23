REPORT: Michael Keaton Might Return To Play Batman In ‘The Flash’

Michael Keaton’s days of playing Batman might not be over just yet.

According to The Wrap, the legendary actor is in “very early” talks to return as the iconic superhero in the upcoming movie “The Flash.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The Wrap noted that Keaton returning “is far from a sure thing,” but talks are apparently underway. Ezra Miller will star as the Flash. Production is believed to be starting at some point in 2021, according to the same report.

Honestly, I’m not sure how I feel about this. I’m kind of torn. On one hand, Keaton was a really good Batman. I loved the original “Batman” film as a little kid.

Was he as good as Christian Bale? No, but it was also a different kind of film and the tone was very different from the “Dark Knight” series.

So, I would certainly like to see Keaton play the caped crusader again just to see what it’s like. That’s how part of me feels.

Unfortunately, I also think this is a bad idea. Keaton is decades removed from being Batman. Do we really need to drag him back into costume for a “The Flash” with Miller?

I’m not so sure. In fact, I’d lean towards saying no.

Somethings just aren’t meant to be touched, and are better off left in the past. That’s where I’m more or less coming down on the idea of Keaton returning to play Batman.

There’s still a lot of time to figure this out, but I’m 100% okay if this falls through.