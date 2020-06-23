REPORT: Unnamed NBA Team Has Had 4 Positive Coronavirus Tests

The NBA is preparing for lots of positive coronavirus tests ahead of the league returning.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, an unnamed team in the Western Conference has already had "four positives" in the "past few weeks."

Wojnarwoski said the NBA squads “are bracing for significant numbers of positive tests” when they start getting administered Tuesday.

As coronavirus testing for players heading to Orlando starts today, teams are bracing for significant numbers of positive tests. One Western Conference playoff team had four positives in past few weeks, per sources. Full training camps start on July 11 at Disney. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2020

With training camp only a few weeks away, you have to wonder what will happen if one of these teams gets decimated by coronavirus.

Four players on a roster all having the virus is an insane infection rate. With 13 active players for a game, that’s an infection rate of 30.76%.

That’s not good at all!

I really wonder what it would take for the NBA to smash the pause button on games starting up at Disney in Orlando.

What if six players on a team have coronavirus? What about eight players? What if a large amount of coaches get the virus?

You know the league has prepared for these scenarios.

We’ll see what happens, but if NBA teams start getting hammered by coronavirus, I wouldn’t be surprised on the plug getting pulled. I wouldn’t be surprised at all.