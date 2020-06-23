Save Time And Money Learning To Speed Read With These Online Classes

From enduring long hours at work to managing your family’s schedule, 24 hours in the day is barely enough time to get everything done. You’d be lucky to catch 20 minutes of late-night TV, let alone an entire evening catching up on that spy novel that’s been collecting dust on your nightstand. But perhaps there’s a way to get time on your side.

When it comes to getting lost in a good book, reading articles online, or studying, there’s no denying that they can be total time-sinks. But as it turns out, learning to speed read can help you get through books, newspapers, and more without infringing on your hectic schedule. And with The Speed Reading & Memory Mastery Bundle, you’ll learn game-changing techniques to help you get through words faster than you ever thought possible.

The Speed Reading & Memory Mastery Bundle is comprised of four online courses, all designed to help you read words and retain information in a fraction of the time it normally does. And after reviewing the bundle’s 8 hours of enriching content, you can find yourself reading things far faster than you did before! That’s because you’ll reverse the “slow-reading” style you learned as a kid, changing the way you see words and concepts. You’ll learn effective ways to scan over articles and speed through novels without compromising your ability to retain information.

In the bundle, there’s also an entire course devoted to strengthening your memory, allowing you to not only soak in information like a sponge but also recall it long after you were exposed to it. You’ll even have the opportunity to chart your memory’s progress, watching your cognitive functioning grow stronger before your eyes.

Each of The Speed Reading & Memory Mastery Bundle‘s courses is led by the world-renowned e-learning hub, Skill Success, a leader in the online teaching sphere. Featured on CNN, Mashable, CNET, and more, Skill Success continues to teach thousands of Internet users valuable skills to enrich their lives both professionally and personally.

Ready to finally get to that sci-fi novel that’s been sitting on your bookshelf since Christmas? Then snag The Speed Reading & Memory Mastery Bundle for the deeply discounted price of just $29.99 — that’s a whopping 96% off its normal price!

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');