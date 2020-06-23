Is There Any Chance Nebraska Coach Scott Frost Gets Fired After The 2020 Season?

Is there any chance Nebraska will fire football coach Scott Frost if things go sideways during the 2020 season?

This has been a question that I've been batting around a bit given the fact that Frost is 9-15 through two seasons in Lincoln.

However, allow me to answer this question for all of you right now. There is no shot Scott Frost gets fired after the 2020 season.

It’s just not going to happen. Short of only winning three or less games, which is highly unlikely, Frost will be on the sidelines for Nebraska in 2020.

There are two main reasons why. First, Frost can use the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse.

He can sit back and argue the Cornhuskers would be a hell of a lot better if he had more time to prepare, but the pandemic stole that from him.

Obviously, that’s out of his control, and you can bet he’ll play that up if he has to.

Secondly, Nebraska has a brutal second half of the schedule. They have games against Cincinnati, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

That’s a brutal schedule for Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers. Assuming they lose all those games, Nebraska’s best case scenario is 6-6.

Add all of it up, and Frost will have enough excuses to make it to a fourth year in Lincoln. Fans are likely in for a brutal 2020, but Frost isn’t going anywhere.