‘A Sad, Pathetic, Forgotten Man’: Sebastian Gorka Unloads On John Bolton Over His New Book 

Sebastian Gorka, former White House adviser and host of “America First” on Salem radio, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to share his thoughts on the content of John Bolton’s new book.

President Donald Trump has accused Bolton of putting classified information in his new book, “The Room Where It Happened.” (RELATED: President Trump Says John Bolton ‘Should Be In Jail’ Over Allegedly Classified Information In Book.)

“A month from now John Bolton will be forgotten, he’ll be a nobody, he will be a man who sees his books being remaindered for $3 at book stores across the country because nobody is going to buy it,” said Gorka. “John Bolton will become a sad, pathetic, forgotten man and his name won’t mean anything to anyone very soon.”

Gorka went on to share his thoughts on the allegations made by Bolton in the book.

WATCH:

