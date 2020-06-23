These Wireless Earbuds Mold To Your Ear Shape For Ultimate Comfort

Wireless earbuds are all the rage these days but finding a pair that isn’t uncomfortable seems practically impossible. Some fall out when you run, and others leave your ears aching after being stuffed in for too long. But don’t lose hope just yet — we’ve found some buds that fit snugly into everyone’s ears, even yours.

Say hello to Decibullz, the world’s first DIY custom molded truly wireless earbuds! That’s right, you actually mold them yourself, creating buds customized to fit into your unique ear shape. The way they work is simple. All you have to do is warm up the Decibullz thermo-fit earpieces in hot water before placing them into your ears. And from there, they’ll mold into your exact ear shape! It’s really that easy.

But their customizable fit isn’t the only reason the Decibullz true wireless earbuds are a must-have. They also boast award-winning sound engineering, giving you crisp, clear audio, whether you’re listening to your favorite playlist or chatting on calls. Plus, they have incredible built-in hearing protection of up to 31 NRR. And, they’re even IPX7 waterproof, making them perfect for outdoor workouts or sweaty sessions at the gym.

Still not convinced the Decibullz true wireless buds are for you? Check out some of the awesome things tech companies and big publications are saying about this audio gadget!

“This new AirPods competitor solves the main problem with Apple’s Buds.” – Inverse

“…everything from Classic Rock to Electronica will sound great!” – Reviewed

For a limited time, the Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earbuds are just $99, down from a whopping $149! Prices subject to change. Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

