Trump Snaps At Fox News Again: ‘My Base Hates What Fox News Is Doing’

President Donald Trump ripped Fox News again in an interview with David Brody of the Christian Broadcasting Network.

“I don’t like what they’re doing at Fox News,” Trump said in a video of the interview posted to Brody’s Twitter feed Tuesday. “They have people on that network that are horrible, vicious. You have people that worked for Schumer, you have people that are unbelievably against us … and they spew lies.”

“I’m not happy with Fox, I will tell you that right now,” the president continued. “All I do is give them good ratings.”

Trump added that he believes his supporters are also frustrated with the direction of the network. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Says Some Governors Made ‘Tragic Mistakes’ With Nursing Home Coronavirus Policies)

“My base hates what Fox News is doing,” Trump added. “You have to understand, we’re against CNN and we’re against MSDNC. They’re two horrible networks, and they don’t put anything, they put nothing ever positive, whereas Fox News wants to be politically correct all of the sudden.”

JUST RELEASED: @realDonaldTrump lowers the boom on Fox News: tells me, "I'm not happy with Fox at all…My base hates what Fox News is doing…Fox News wants to be politically correct all of a sudden…Roger Ailes would never have let this happen."

The president has escalated his criticism of Fox News recently, tweeting earlier in June that the network is “terrible” after they published a poll showing Trump trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by double digits.

“@FoxNews is out with another of their phony polls, done by the same group of haters that got it even more wrong in 2016,” Trump wrote at the time. “Watch what happens in November. Fox is terrible!”