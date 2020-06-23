City Of Tuscaloosa Could Lose $2 Billion If Alabama Doesn’t Play Football In The Fall

The city of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, could lose billions of dollars if the Crimson Tide don’t play football in the fall.

The city that’s home of the Alabama Crimson Tide will be borderline decimated if the season doesn’t happen because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to CBS 42, Mayor Walt Maddox believes no football in the fall means Tuscaloosa will lose roughly $2 billion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that number correctly. That’s $2 billion with a “B” and not an “M.” Maddox said, “It would be economically catastrophic for Tuscaloosa if there is no football season.”

In case you wanted to know why football needs to happen in the fall, this should tell you everything there is to know.

Would Tuscaloosa even survive if it lost $2 billion? How many cities would? It’s not like Madison, which is home to the state capital of Wisconsin.

Tuscaloosa has the University of Alabama and not much else. They need football to survive, and the fate of the season is very much up in the air right now.

With $2 billion on the line for the city of Tuscaloosa, you can bet like hell the university, state officials and the SEC will do whatever is necessary to make sure football happens.

There’s simply too much money on the table to not play games.

We’ll see what happens, but I am 100% confident the good people of Alabama will do what needs to be done to make sure games happen.