West Virginia Coach Vic Koenning Placed On Administrative Leave

West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave.

According to a Tuesday night tweet from Anna Maria Tarullo, the assistant football coach was placed on administrative leave following accusations from safety Kerry Martin.

BREAKING: WVU Football assistant Vic Koenning placed on administrative leave following allegations of insensitive comments regarding race/religion — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) June 23, 2020

Martin accused Koenning of “heinous actions” like talking about protesters/rioters getting tear gassed, President Donald Trump needing to build a wall, lecturing players on religion and calling him “retarded.”

I’ve been contemplating about posting but we need a change in our program. pic.twitter.com/40hZYXjxib — Kerry “KJ” Martin Jr.???? (@KMartinJr11) June 23, 2020

At the end of the day, head coach Neal Brown will have to decide what he’s going to do with this situation and whether or not Koenning will stay with the team.

If Brown thinks he’ll lose the locker room by keeping him, then you can consider Koenning as good as gone. I’m not saying it’s right, but I’m saying that’s how reality will unfold.

Having said that, I’m not sure these accusations rise to the level of a firing. Are the alleged actions bad and inappropriate?

Yes. A college football coach shouldn’t be lecturing players on politics and religion. Outside of a player asking, a coach should stick to football.

This seems like something that deserves a stern talking to from the AD and Brown. Maybe even a very short suspension.

However, the allegations don’t seem malicious. They just seem stupid. Let us know what you think in the comments.