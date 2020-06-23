Editorial

West Virginia Coach Vic Koenning Placed On Administrative Leave

Pittsburgh v West Virginia

(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave.

According to a Tuesday night tweet from Anna Maria Tarullo, the assistant football coach was placed on administrative leave following accusations from safety Kerry Martin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Martin accused Koenning of “heinous actions” like talking about protesters/rioters getting tear gassed, President Donald Trump needing to build a wall, lecturing players on religion and calling him “retarded.”

At the end of the day, head coach Neal Brown will have to decide what he’s going to do with this situation and whether or not Koenning will stay with the team.

If Brown thinks he’ll lose the locker room by keeping him, then you can consider Koenning as good as gone. I’m not saying it’s right, but I’m saying that’s how reality will unfold.

Having said that, I’m not sure these accusations rise to the level of a firing. Are the alleged actions bad and inappropriate?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KERRY “KJ” MARTIN JR. (@thekerrymartin) on

Yes. A college football coach shouldn’t be lecturing players on politics and religion. Outside of a player asking, a coach should stick to football.

This seems like something that deserves a stern talking to from the AD and Brown. Maybe even a very short suspension.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KERRY “KJ” MARTIN JR. (@thekerrymartin) on

However, the allegations don’t seem malicious. They just seem stupid. Let us know what you think in the comments.