West Virginia Safety Kerry Martin Accuses DC Vic Koenning Of ‘Heinous Actions’

West Virginia safety Kerry Martin released a lengthy statement Tuesday about defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.

Martin tweeted several paragraphs about “heinous actions” by Koenning. He accused the Mountaineers DC of calling him “retarded” after mistake on the field, defending protesters/rioters being tear gassed, said a wall should be built by Trump to keep Hispanics out of the country and lecturing him about religion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his allegations in the tweet below.

It’s clear that Martin is very frustrated with Koenning, but did make it clear he doesn’t view him as a bad person.

While that’s fine and dandy, I’m not sure any of these allegations rise to the charge of “heinous actions.” I’m not sure they come close.

Is it the place of a coach to lecture young men on religion, Donald Trump or rioting/protesting? No, it’s most certainly not.

He’s a football coach. He’s paid to win football games. He’s not out there to preach the gospel. Now, if a player wants to know about that stuff, then that’s a different story, but that certainly doesn’t sound like the case here.

I would say the allegations are better described as insensitive behavior. That would seem like a much better way to describe the alleged behavior.

“Heinous actions” is what I expect murder, rape and assault to be called. Not calling someone “retarded” on the field, as bad as that is.

It’ll be interesting to see how West Virginia responds. I’m sure they’re going to have to investigate, but this doesn’t seem like nearly enough to move the needle. If anything, head coach Neal Brown will probably have to have a firm chat with him.

I don’t see much more coming of it than that.