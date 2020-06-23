Watch Behind The Scenes Look At The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Premiere ‘You’re The Indian Now’

The Paramount Network has released a special inside look at the “Yellowstone” season three premiere “You’re the Indian Now.”

The new season started this past Sunday night, and it was a great episode to take everyone back to the ranch with the Duttons. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Premiere Is Excellent With ‘You’re The Indian Now’)

While there wasn’t much action at all, it did a nice job of setting the groundwork for the chaos that’s on the horizon.

Now, fans can take a special inside look at what went into the season three premiere. Give it a watch below.

The season 3 premiere delivers a moment of peace after a very stressful season 2 finale. The cast breaks it all down and discusses the Dutton family’s decision to return to the land as a way to heal. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/NBMdUWiWej — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) June 22, 2020

I can tell we’re in for a fun season. I can feel it in my bones, and I can already tell Josh Holloway is going to be one hell of a fun villain as Roarke Morris. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

I was talking to someone Monday night about the start of season three, and we found ourselves talking about the scenery of the show.

As discussed in the video above, the scenery is a huge part of “Yellowstone.” In a sense, the landscape of the west is kind of its own character.

Now, the cowboys are camping out in the wilderness. The cinematography is just stunning.

Now, we wait for Sunday night to watch “Freight Trains and Monsters.” I can’t wait. Make sure to let us know what you thought of the premiere in the comments!