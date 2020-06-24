Yet Another Poll Shows Biden Leading Over Trump By Double Digits

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by double digits for the November election, according to a poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College.

The national poll released Wednesday found that Biden has a significant advantage over POTUS with women, black, and Hispanic voters. The former vice president leads Trump by 14% with 50% of the respondents’ support, compared 36% who said they would vote for Trump, according to the poll.

While 30% of whites under 45 said they support Trump, 52% said they support Biden. (RELATED: Biden Holds Double-Digit Lead Over Trump, New Poll Shows)

White women with college degrees support Biden over Trump by 39%, the poll found. Exit polls from the 2016 election found that white women with college degrees supported failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over Trump by only 7%, the Times reports.

Joe Biden has a commanding, 14-point lead over President Trump in the 2020 race, a new New York Times/Siena College poll of registered voters shows. Biden has a big lead with women and nonwhite voters and has made inroads with some GOP-leaning groups. https://t.co/8wlva4Yq30 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 24, 2020

Biden has also gained support from male, white, and middle aged or older voters, the poll found, categories that usually back Republican candidates and backed Trump in the 2016 election. But Trump is still ahead of the former vice president in his support from white voters who do not have college degrees — a population vital to winning the significant Midwest vote, according to the Times. (RELATED: New Poll Shows Trump Within 1 Point Of Biden In Michigan)

The New York Times and Siena College polled 1,337 voters on landline and cellular telephones between June 8 to June 22, with a margin of error of +/- 3.

Trump campaign spokesman Ken Farnaso told to the DCNF that the Times’ poll does not reflect support among “likely voters.”

“Today’s New York Times poll is based off of registered voters, not likely voters and on top of that, our numbers have continuously shown President Trump running extremely strong against a defined Joe Biden,” Farnaso said.

“2016 proved that the President’s ability to connect with the American people is unmatched,” Farnaso added.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.