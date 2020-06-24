CrossFit Founder Sells Business After Remarks Over George Floyd Killing Put Him In Hot Water

Greg Glassman, the founder of CrossFit Inc., is selling his gym business a few weeks after he resigned as CEO amid backlash for comments he made about the killing of George Floyd.

The move comes after Glassman paid over $16 million to buy his ex-wife’s shares of the company and prevent a corporate takeover, according to SBNation.

“It is time for the founder to bid adieu and find other creative outlets.” Glassman said on CrossFit’s twitter account.

The company is being handed off to Eric Roza, a technology entrepreneur and former Oracle Corp. executive who also owns a CrossFit gym in Boulder, Colorado.

I have complete faith that Eric Roza (@RozaEric), owner of @crossfitsanitas, can shepherd CrossFit Inc effectively into this new world.” —Greg Glassman, CrossFit Founder — CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 24, 2020

In a private Zoom call obtained by BuzzFeed Glassman reportedly said, “We’re not mourning for George Floyd — I don’t think me or any of my staff are,” after a Minneapolis gym owner questioned him on why the company had not released a statement about the incident. “Can you tell me why I should mourn for him? Other than that it’s the white thing to do — other than that, give me another reason.” (RELATED: CrossFit Spokesman Says LGBT Pride Is A ‘Sin,’ Subsequently Fired)

CrossFit then released a statement indicating Glassman was stepping down as CEO. “On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members.” Glassman said in the statement. “I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions. They are too important to jeopardize.”

Despite Glassman’s eventual apology on twitter, Reebok and other brand partners decided to cut ties with CrossFit following the comments, according to CNN. Gym owners said the comments weren’t the only issue but the silence before them was too.

“I started a company with some essential and elegant truths that nobody could, or maybe would, tell. It resulted in the fastest growing chain in world history. It did so well and became so popular that it has become a thing far larger than I could have hoped. … — CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 24, 2020

Glassman’s estimated net worth is $100 million, the Washington Post reported. CrossFit earns roughly $50 million per year in gym licensing fees alone and prior to the brands cutting ties the company earned $100 million from all its income sources, according to Celebrity Net Worth.