Dennis Quaid Secretly Marries Laura Savoie Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Actor Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie secretly got married after the coronavirus pandemic pushed back their wedding plans.

Quaid and Savoie eloped at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara on June 2, according to a report published Wednesday by People magazine.

“It was beautiful,” Quaid told the outlet.

“Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride,” he added.

Quaid and Savoie had planned to get married in Hawaii in April followed by a reception in Nashville, but had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We postponed … once we started to hear about [coronavirus in] Italy,” Quaid told Extra at the time. “We have a few members of the family and friends who have low immune systems due to medical treatment, medical issues going on. We decided, ‘Let’s just postpone.'” (RELATED: Dennis Quaid Postpones Wedding To Laura Savoie)

Savoie said she has “never met someone who is so in love with life. It’s like nothing can bring him down.”

“Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me,” she added. “It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day.”

I’m glad they didn’t put people at risk of getting coronavirus by having a big wedding, but maybe they’ll still have a reception party for friends and family when it’s safer. I love how beautiful Savoie’s dress was. She looked like an absolute angel.