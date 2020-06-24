Ethan Happ Named To Big 10 All-Decade Second Team

Legendary Wisconsin Badgers basketball player Ethan Happ has earned a huge honor from the Big 10.

The former Badgers forward has been named to the Big 10's all-decade second team after a prolific four year career in Madison.

Ethan Happ was one of the most entertaining players I ever watched wear a Wisconsin uniform. The man looked like he was about 70 years too late to the game.

He couldn’t shoot more than eight feet out from the hoop, was insanely fundamentally sound, was a silky smooth passer and he cleaned the glass when it came to rebounding the ball.

The man could do it all.

The man made things HAPPen ???? Deserved nod for @EthanHapp22, who was named to the #BTNAllDecade Second Team Happ is 1 of only 6 players in NCAA history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 assistspic.twitter.com/XN6A96Kojt — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 23, 2020

In case you ever want to know what basketball in the 1940s looked like, just watch Ethan Happ highlights. I’m not even kidding.

He seriously played the game like he was suiting up in an era before WWII, and it was so much fun to watch.

The dude was an absolute dog for the Badgers, and now he plays overseas. We never saw anyone like him before, and we might never see a player like Ethan Happ ever again.

I’m okay with that. A guy like him doesn’t need to be replicated. Props to him for the huge accomplishment and honor from the B1G.