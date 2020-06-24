‘Game Of Thrones’ Author George R.R. Martin Says Coronavirus Isolation Is Helping Him Finish The Series

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin is making progress on finishing the epic series.

Despite the fact the saga wrapped up on HBO last summer, the book series still isn’t finished, and there’s no timeline for when it will be. Yet, Martin is chugging away during coronavirus isolation. (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser Shows Hopper Alive In Russia)

The legendary author wrote the following on his blog:

If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress. I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week. But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go.

Let me give Martin some free advice as someone who absolutely loved the TV series. He should sit back and take as much time as necessary to finish writing the saga.

Why do I say that? Well, we all saw how “Game of Thrones” ended on HBO, and it ended in terrible fashion. It absolutely sucked to put it in the simplest terms possible.

I’m not saying that as someone who hates “Game of Thrones.” I’m saying that as someone who loved “GoT,” and then had my heart ripped out by the horrific ending.

I invested years of my life into the show, and I lost it all in over the course of season eight.

So, Mr. Martin, please take all the time you want. Take a decade if that’s what is necessary. Just get it done correctly.

The last thing we need is for our shot at redemption to be rushed. Don’t make the same mistakes HBO did!