Mother Called Kids Whose Remains Were Just Discovered Zombies: Court Documents

The mother of the kids discovered dead in Idaho referred to them as zombies before their death, according to court documents.

Lori Vallow Daybell said her son JJ was a zombie, her friend Melanie Gibb told police. Vallow Daybell allegedly thought JJ’s body was the host of a spirit that wasn’t his, according to Gibb, The Associated Press reported.

Investigators discovered the remains of Vallow Daybell’s children JJ, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, on June 9. The bodies were found on the Idaho property belonging to Chad Daybell, Vallow’s new husband, according to CNN.

“The term ‘zombie’ refers to an individual whose mortal spirit has left their body and that their body is now the host of another spirit,” Gibb told investigators, according to the AP. “The new spirit in a ‘zombie’ is always considered a ‘dark spirit.’”

BREAKING: AFFIDAVIT FOR ARREST OF CHAD DAYBELL UNSEALED *warning – some graphic details* Will thread below. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/bt9V35Ss16 — Justin Lum (@jlumfox10) June 19, 2020

Vallow Daybell called her daughter Tylee a “zombie” in 2019 when Tylee didn’t want to babysit JJ, according to Gibb, the AP reported. Her husband taught her the idea of a “zombie,” Gibb also said.

This is the latest twist in a case stretching back to September 2019. The couple were members of the “Church of the Firstborn,” according to police. They allegedly believed they had a role in ushering in biblical end times. (RELATED: Search For Two Missing Idaho Kids Reveals Human Remains Found At Stepfather’s House)

“Lori Vallow has recently become infatuated, at times obsessive, about near-death experiences and spiritual visions,” according to court documents filed during Vallow Daybell’s 2019 divorce proceedings, Fox-affiliate KSTU-TV reported. “Mother has told Father that she is sealed to the ancient Book of Mormon prophet Moroni and that she has lived numerous lives on numerous planets prior to this current life.”

Meanwhile, Vallow Daybell’s husband has been a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community in Idaho, according to KSTU-TV. At least one other member of the community allegedly did “energy sessions” and talked about memories of “past lives” with him.

JJ and Tylee had been missing since September 2019 before the discovery of their bodies earlier in June. Vallow Daybell has been in police custody since March, according to CNN. Her husband was taken into police custody following the discovery of the bodies.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.