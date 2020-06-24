Indiana Hoosiers Have 0 Coronavirus Cases Among Student Athletes

The Indiana Hoosiers don’t have a single positive case of coronavirus.

According to the IndyStar late Tuesday afternoon, the Hoosiers tested 187 athletes, and not a single test came back positive. Of the tested players, 68 were football players tested last week and another 25 players are expected to return for testing in the near future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s about time we get some good news to come out of the world of college football during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been a never-ending stream of bad news coming out of the college football world for the past couple weeks as more and more programs get rocked.

We need some good news, and the Hoosiers having zero positive tests is about as positive as it can get right now.

While the Hoosiers might not be a power player in the B1G, they’re still a Power Five program, and they’re completely healthy and ready to roll.

If that’s not an incredibly positive update, then I just don’t know what is.

Let’s hope more and more programs come out with zero positive tests. We need to regain the momentum in this war and make sure football happens!