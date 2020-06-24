Jack Del Rio Says People Can Kiss His ‘A$$’ If They Don’t Like His Political Beliefs

Washington Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio doesn’t care if you don’t like his political beliefs.

In response to a tweet about him being a supporter of President Donald Trump, Del Rio tweeted Tuesday night, "I'm 100% for America, if you're not you can kiss my A$$."

I’m 100% for America, if you’re not you can kiss my A$$ https://t.co/PKCLPIbqVJ — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 24, 2020

Should we set a watch to how long it’ll be before Del Rio deletes this tweet and issues an apology? I give it a few more hours.

There’s no way Del Rio makes it through Wednesday without having to backtrack on this. It’s just not going to happen.

Given the fact that the players in the NFL don’t exactly love Donald Trump and the fact players are going to be kneeling this season during the national anthem, Del Rio isn’t doing himself any favors.

To make matters worse, Del Rio quote tweeted a screenshot of a fake tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about keeping the economy closed to hurt Trump.

That’s not a great look at all, Mr. Del Rio!

Wow ?!! Proof….. c’mon AOC https://t.co/KNDRmzX6nH — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 24, 2020

It might be best for the Redskins DC to put his phone down for a couple days. The fake AOC tweet combined with telling people to kiss his “A$$” is a pretty tone-deaf look.

Relax, put the phone down, have a beer and focus on football.