Jennifer Lopez Surprises Emergency Room Nurse During Pandemic

Jennifer Lopez definitely made the day for one emergency room nurse, Cassidy Toben, who has been on the frontlines of fighting the coronavirus.

“Thank you for everything that you are doing, you guys are so amazing,” the 50-year-old actress/singer told the nurse during a surprise appearance on “The At-Home Variety Show on Peacock” hosted by Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Wednesday.

“We are so grateful for everything that you do,” she added. “Thank you so much.” (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

The ER nurse started “freaking out” and admitted to the “Hustlers” star that the last time she “went out and had any socialization” was for the Super Bowl, where Lopez and Shakira put on quite a show during halftime. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

WATCH:

“And [it’s] something that is just such, like, a, you know, a thing in our culture that we look forward to every year and to think that that was only a few months ago and we were all celebrating something together as a country and now here we are,” Toben explained. “But thank you for that because it’s really inspirational.”

The “Wedding Planner” star explained that it was Toben and other health care workers on the frontlines who are “heroic” for their work during the pandemic after it was revealed that Cassidy said Lopez reminds her of her nurses who are also “badasses” like the pop singer.

“You guys absolutely are,” Lopez replied. “And again, like, thinking about what you have to go through every day—I was listening to what you were saying as [was] I was sneakily waiting to say hello—about, you know, you can’t save everybody and how hard that must be and that kind of reality setting in and it just reminded me too of how difficult this time is and how challenging it’s been.”

Lopez then said when we “get out of this” and she does her first show that Toben and her friends must come down to the concert and she told Hoda to remind her to “make that happen.”