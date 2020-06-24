Jesse Watters: Democrats Have ‘Aligned Themselves’ With ‘Looters, Arsonists, Homicidal Maniacs’

Fox News host Jesse Watters said that Democrats have “aligned themselves” with “a bunch of looters, arsonists, homicidal maniacs and people that want to tear down Lincoln.”

Speaking during a Wednesday “The Five” monologue about ongoing riots, protests and mobs busy bringing or attempting to bring down statues of historical figures, Watters sarcastically called it a “great movement” that Democrats are now associated with.

“I mean, for a second maybe I guess the Republicans were on their heels,” said the Fox News host. “Not anymore. You run against this in the fall, it’s a layup. Kneeling for the anthem? Taking down Jefferson? Burning things, assaulting gay progressive politicians in swing states? No no no no, the Democrats had a moment of unity, and they destroyed it.”

Referring to Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott criticizing Democrats for nixing the police reform bill because it didn’t give them 20% of what they wanted, Watters said, “so now, they have 0%.”

“This was a part of time when you had everybody almost in agreement and they threw it away,” he said. “If the Democrats had backed a movement that was nonviolent and had done civil disobedience, maybe that would’ve persuaded some people, but I know a lot of people right now, they’re looking around, they’re not talking to pollsters, they’re not posting on social media. They’re not going to say it.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: FBI Won’t Arrest Rioters, But Sent 15 Agents To Investigate ‘Absurd’ Bubba Wallace Noose Story)

“You think they’re voting for Joe Biden after they see what’s going on?” he asked. “They are absolutely not voting for Joe Biden when they see this. And if you look at the people tearing down the statues and assaulting police officers and burning things, do they even look like people that vote? They don’t look like the most civic-minded, responsible people, if you know what I mean. So I’d be careful if you want to ride this wave to November.”