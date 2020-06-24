Jim Harbaugh Watched Peyton Manning Work Out From His Car On Duke’s Campus

Jim Harbaugh apparently thinks he can evaluate talent from his car.

The Athletic recently published a piece about Peyton Manning's free agency after leaving the Colts, and there's a lot of stuff in there about Jim Harbaugh from when he was coaching the 49ers back in 2020.

One story is about how Peyton Manning was working out on Duke’s campus. What was Harbaugh doing? Well, he was apparently soaking it up from his car.

According to Michigan Wire, Cooper Manning told The Athletic, “There was this CIA feel to a football acquisition. Harbaugh and his coordinator went to his workout and watched from his car. I mean, what can you tell from a car?”

I don’t know why, but this is such a classic Harbaugh story that it hurts. I’m not surprised at all, and I’d love to know what was going through the former 49ers coach’s head at the time.

Did he think that if Manning couldn’t see him that he’d somehow perform better or worse? It makes literally no sense at all.

Yet, if there’s one thing we know about Harbaugh it’s that very little of what he does makes sense. That’s why he’s Jim Harbaugh.

The dude sleeps over during recruiting visits and climbs trees. Watching Manning practice from his car like he’s a CIA spy is on the vanilla side.

No matter what you think about Harbaugh’s time at Michigan, you have to admit the man is a content machine.

Everything he does moves the needle. Here we are talking about a workout from eight years ago and still being entertained!

Never change, Harbaugh! Never change!