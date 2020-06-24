Joe Burrow’s College PFF Grade Against Only Top 10 Teams Would Still Be The Best For 2019

One stat tells you everything you need to know about how great Joe Burrow was playing quarterback for the LSU Tigers.

According to Pro Football Focus, Burrow had a grade of 93.4 in seven games against top 10 teams during the 2019 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how great was that number? That grade would still have been the highest of 2019! His total grade was a 94.6, which is a record.

Joe Burrow played against 7 top-10 teams in 2019. His 93.4 grade in those games would still make him the highest-graded QB in CFB pic.twitter.com/qOXRZjHUuf — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 23, 2020

It’s truly mind-boggling just how good Joe Burrow was in 2019. I might hate the SEC and I might hate all the schools down there.

However, you’re just lying to yourself if you think Joe Burrow was anything other than incredible his final season in Baton Rouge.

It’s just wild to me. As a junior for Ed Orgeron and the Tigers, he was very serviceable and respectable, but he wasn’t close to being a star.

As a senior, he was the best player in America and won the Heisman. It’s one of the biggest year-to-year jumps I’ve ever seen.

As pointed out by PFF, Burrow wasn’t playing cupcakes. The Tigers played seven top 10 teams, and they beat all of them as Burrow balled out.

The dude was a superstar in college, and there’s no other way to put it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joeyb_9) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:34am PST

Now, we’ll have to wait and see what he can do with the Bengals. If there’s one thing he’s proven, it’s that you shouldn’t count him out.