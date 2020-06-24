Justice Department Considering Investigation Into Minneapolis Police Department Following George Floyd Killing

The Justice Department is considering investigating the Minneapolis Police Department following the killing of George Floyd in May to determine if there is a pattern of unconstitutional conduct, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The potential investigation would look into the Minneapolis Police Department’s history to screen for discrimination, excessive force and other misconduct. There is also a federal civil-rights investigation into Floyd’s death, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Justice Department officials informed Senate Democrats that an investigation, known as pattern-or-practice probe, is an option. Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar responded to the consideration of a probe in a speech on the senate floor.

“What facts would warrant an investigation if not these?” she said according to the Wall Street Journal.

Floyd died May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes. The state of Minnesota launched an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of Floyd’s death to prove the department’s policies and determine whether it has engaged in discriminatory practices. (RELATED: Mayor Jacob Frey Highlights Police Union Hurdles In Minneapolis Police Department Probe)

Chauvin faces a second-degree murder charge and second-degree manslaughter and is set to appear in court June 29. The three other officers who were at the scene, J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The Justice Department investigation could take years and would involve interviewing local officials, shadowing officers, and reviewing documents with the ultimate goal of issuing a public report.

Following the report, the Justice Department would work with local police to implement changes that are agreed upon by the two parties. If an agreement isn’t reached, the government can sue to implement the reforms.