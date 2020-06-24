Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Join Speaking Agency With High-Profile Clients Like Barack, Michelle Obama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly joined a New York-based speaking agency with high-profile clients like Barack and Michelle Obama.

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be ready for their new life outside of the royal palace and ready to head out on the speaking circuit with the agency that not only represents the Obamas but Bill and Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey, Hola! magazine confirmed in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Called The Cops After Drones Flew Over Their Hollywood Home)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Oct 15, 2019 at 2:18pm PDT

The former “Suits” actress and Harry have reportedly signed on with the Harry Walker agency. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

According to the report:

It’s understood that the couple will be engaging in keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums in future. Harry and Meghan will reportedly continue to focus on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns.

By doing speeches throughout the country, the former royals look to be one step closer to their plans to live “financially independent” from the royal family after stepping down from their senior roles earlier this year.

According to the Los Angeles Times, President Obama reportedly made $400,000 for one speech in 2017, while the Clintons averaged $250,000 per appearance in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Oct 2, 2019 at 5:26am PDT

As previously reported, author Lady Colin Cambell shared that the former duchess is reportedly eying a career in politics, possibly even “run for president.”

“I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions and I’ve been told that one day she wants to run for President,” the author of an upcoming biography about the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared.