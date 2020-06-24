Michigan Resident Mark Clark Wins $4 Million Lottery Prize For The Second Time Since 2017

Michigan resident Mark Clark might be the luckiest man on the planet.

Why do I say that? Well, it's pretty simple. The man won a $4 million lottery prize for the second time since 2017!

According to Milotteryconnect.com, Clark won $4 million playing the Lottery’s Millionaire’s Club in 2017, and then just won another $4 million playing $150,000,000 Payout.

Instead of accepting the full $4 million payout, he chose a lump sum payout of $2.5 million.

Serious question for everyone reading this. Is Mark Clark the luckiest guy on the face of the Earth? I think the most I’ve ever won playing the lottery was $5 on my 18th birthday on a scratch-off.

I’ve never bought a ticket since, and I never will. However, judging from Clark’s luck, I might have to rethink my stance because that dude has won $8 million in three years!

Imagine the joy of winning $4 million just once in your life. It’d be an incredible feeling. Now imagine doing it again a few years later.

This is literally straight out of a movie.

Props to Clarke getting his money and being straight paid. Would I recommend playing the lottery to get rich? No, but I also don’t have $8 million in winnings.

Life sure is a wild ride!