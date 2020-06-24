NASA To Name Headquarters In DC After First Black Mathematician Portrayed In ‘Hidden Figures’

NASA has announced it will name its headquarters after the Black mathematician Mary W. Jackson.

The news was announced Wednesday in a press release shared on NASA’s website.

NEW: NASA says its headquarters in Washington, D.C. will be named after Mary W. Jackson, the first Black female engineer at NASA, who was portrayed by @JanelleMonae in ‘Hidden Figures.’ pic.twitter.com/6YBSbPgymW — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) June 24, 2020

“Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a press release. “Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology. Today, we proudly announce the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building.” (RELATED: ‘Hidden Figures’ Trailer Reveals Inspiring Truth Behind 1960s NASA)

“It appropriately sits on ‘Hidden Figures Way,’ a reminder that Mary is one of many incredible and talented professionals in NASA’s history who contributed to this agency’s success,” he added. “Hidden no more, we will continue to recognize the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have helped construct NASA’s successful history to explore.”

Widespread attention was brought to Jackson’s story after Margot Lee Shetterly’s book was turned into the film “Hidden Figures” in 2016. The film received three Oscars nominations and won two Golden Globes.

Jackson was born in 1921 in Hampton, Virginia and passed away in 2005. She became the first Black engineer at NASA.