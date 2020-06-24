North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Issues State-Wide Mask Mandate

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s Phase 2 “Safer At Home” initiative for three more weeks Wednesday and issued a state-wide mask mandate for all public spaces, indoor and outdoor.

“It’s clear that our numbers will keep us from moving ahead into the next phase of easing restrictions. So today, I’m announcing that North Carolina will pause and continue our Safer At Home Phase 2 for another three weeks,” Cooper announced on Twitter.

“Growing evidence shows that cloth face coverings, when worn consistently, can decrease the spread of COVID-19, especially among people who are not yet showing symptoms of the virus. Until now, face coverings had been strongly recommended. Under today’s executive order, people must wear face coverings when in public places where physical distancing is not possible,” the announcement reads.

This is following the state’s second-highest daily increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to ABC News 13 WLOS. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced today that all people traveling into New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from 9 states, including North Carolina, must quarantine for 14 days.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will continually update and publish on their respective websites a list of states to which the new advisory applies.

“North Carolina is relying on the data and the science to lift restrictions responsibly, and right now our increasing numbers show we need to hit the pause button while we work to stabilize our trends,” Cooper said according to a Wednesday press release.

Cooper recently declined to host the 2020 Republican National Convention due to Coronavirus concerns. The convention will now be held in Florida in August.