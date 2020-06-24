9 Arrested In Case Involving Mothers Selling Children Into Sex-Trafficking Ring In Exchange For Drugs

Nine people were arrested in Ohio in connection with a child sex trafficking ring which involved drug-addicted mothers exchanging children to be sexually abused for drugs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Ohio said in a statement Wednesday.

Larry Dean Porter, 69, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, allegedly gave illegal drugs to addicted parents in exchange for access to children during what he called “babysitting.” In a sting operation by law enforcement, Porter offered to pay $80 for access to a 7-year-old girl, saying he would “be done around midnight,” the statement says.

The FBI affidavit showed Facebook messages from Porter discussing the transactions. (RELATED: Owner Of Child Sex Trafficking And Prostitution Website That Replaced Backpage.com Arrested, Page Shut Down)

There’s a horrible story brewing in Ohio that started at the local charge level and has quietly built into the federal. I was holding off on tweeting as folks got arrested but the latest filing finally lays out the investigation into a large child human trafficking/abuse case. pic.twitter.com/mYmZMTdz1s — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) June 23, 2020

“They good and horny?” one message to the mother of two girls allegedly said in April 2019, according to the Daily Beast.

“She’s 7, mom’s looking to sell her for smack basically and I was hoping you could help,” the informant allegedly wrote to Porter.

Several people were involved in allegedly conspiring with Porter and helping him try to cover up the evidence, including his own two daughters. After Porter’s arrest in March on human trafficking charges, his two daughter’s Denna Sue and Crystal D. Porter were seen digging holes in the ground of their dad’s property. Officers discovered an SD memory card in a glass jar buried in the ground, which contained images of child pornography taken in Porter’s bedroom.

Porter also allegedly messaged his third daughter, Barbarajoe, about one of his victims, according to the Daily Beast.

“I told u not to talk to me about that shit u realize ur grand daughter is probably the same age,” the daughter responded to a message with a picture of a victim.

“lol, but she not my granddauther. I couldn’t b with my own family,” Porter allegedly responded.

“I know but she’s young dad shit there’s still good looking ones that’s over 18,” the daughter said.

A couple are charged with conspiring to sex traffic children and sex trafficking children after allegedly taking a 7-year-old child to Porter’s house on a regular basis, where the child was sexually abused in exchange for drugs. Charity Ann Rawlins, 41, and Ronnie L. Rawlins, 47, had allegedly facilitated the abuse by giving Porter access to an unclear number of children a few times per week for up to five years.

Porter’s cousin, Wayne Porter, 69, allegedly conspired to obstruct the investigation into the sex-trafficking ring. While Porter was in prison, he and his cousin discussed someone they suspected was a law enforcement official. Porter told his cousin “Go out and make sure that idiot don’t do something. If you have to put a slug in that son-of-a-bitch.”

Joshua Aldridge was arrested after allegedly transporting minor victims to Porter’s in exchange for drugs. David Cole and Frank Andrews were also arrested on charges related to child sex trafficking, destroying or removing evidence, and conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation.

Porter is charged in a 13-count indictment. Several other woman face local charges.