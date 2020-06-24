Guys Get Into An Absurd Bar Fight At Ole Miss In Wild Video

An absurd bar fight at Ole Miss is blowing up Twitter.

Old Row Ole Miss tweeted a video of several young men engaging in a gigantic bar fight, and it's absolutely absurd on every level.

In terms of fights, I can promise that this will be among the craziest you've seen in a long time. Give it a watch below.

What a lovely Monday night at the Roundtable ???? pic.twitter.com/JmfJAtHbka — Old Row Ole Miss (@OldRowOleMiss) June 23, 2020

Folks, that's without a doubt one of the wildest fights we've seen in a very long time. How many guys were involved in that scrap?

A dozen? It seemed like an absolute ton. If you ever need to know what the definition of a melee is, you can just pull up this video.

Secondly, and arguably more importantly, you're a clown if you're getting into bar fights. People are at the bar to have a few beers, chase women and have a fun time.

Nobody is trying to get punched in the face. Who the hell goes to the bar to get into a fight? Nobody does. Not a single person.

Next time, crack open another cold one, take a deep breath and get back to shooting your shot with women.

H/T: Barstool Sports