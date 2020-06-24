Video Appears To Show Protesters Launching Bricks, Glass At Police Outside White House

The U.S. Park Police clashed with rioters in Lafayette Square outside of the White House late in May, according to video footage.

The U.S. Department of the Interior released the footage titled “US Park Police Assaulted During Violent Protest in Lafayette Park” on Wednesday. Protests have been occurring in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 in Minneapolis police custody.

WATCH:

“The video shows agitators throwing bricks, glass, bottles, and other assaults against law enforcement officers,” a statement released by the Department of the Interior said. “More than 60 US Park Police officers have been injured since these protests started, some hospitalized requiring surgeries.”

President Donald Trump walked through Lafayette Square on June 1 to visit St. John’s church, which had been set on fire and vandalized the night before. The U.S. Park Police were accused of using tear gas on peaceful protesters to clear Trump’s path to the church. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Shelby Talcott Attacked, Surrounded By Protesters. Police Pull Her To Safety, Handcuff Her)

“On June 1, USPP officers and other assisting law enforcement partners operating under the command of the USPP did not use tear gas or Skat Shells to close the area at Lafayette Park. Subsequently, the fence was installed,” Acting U.S. Parks Police Chief Gregory T. Monahan said in a June 13 statement.

He added: “This operation to secure the area and install the fence — that had been discussed as early as two days prior — was completely irrespective of the President’s later movement from the White House and unbeknownst to U.S. Park Police.”

Protesters attempted to set up a “Black House Autonomous Zone” in Lafayette Square on Monday, but failed to do so. Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott was surrounded and attacked during the protest.

The U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Park Police did not respond to a request for additional comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.