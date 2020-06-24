Pittsburgh Steelers Will ‘Support’ Players Who Kneel During The National Anthem

The Pittsburgh Steelers will support players who don’t stand during the national anthem this upcoming season.

The national anthem is back under the spotlight ever since Drew Brees’ comments about not kneeling, and more and more players have said they’ll take a knee. If anyone on the Steelers does, head coach Mike Tomlin will support the move. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

According to ESPN, Tomlin told the media Tuesday, “Our position is simple: We’re going to support our players and their willingness to participate in this — whether it’s statements or actions.”

He also added, “You guys know my feelings, I’ve stated it in the past: Statements are good, but impact is better — particularly long-term impact. Those that have a desire to participate in a positive way, they’re going to be supported by us.”

Who is ready for the chaos that will be the 2020 NFL season? Who is ready to watch America’s favorite sport turn into a political debate?

Who is ready to watch our Sundays burn to the ground with national anthem protests and half-cocked hot takes?

I know I’m ready!

At least Tomlin said it’s better to actually make an impact than a statement. I wish more coaches and players would say the same.

What will kneeling during the national anthem accomplish? Seriously, what goals will it help meet? What will it get done?

I’m not sure there’s anything it’ll get accomplished.

Players going out into the community, meeting with leaders, meeting with the police and putting words into action will get a lot more done than not standing during the anthem.

It also won’t alienate the fanbase.

Then again, what do I know? I’m just a simple guy who likes beer and football. I think the anthem protests are stupid, won’t get anything done and fans will just get pissed off.

You might all think I’m wrong, but something tells me that I’ll be correct after a few weeks of the 2020 season are over.