Woman Arrested For Wendy’s Arson Was Rayshard Brooks’s Close Friend, Lawyer Says

A woman arrested on suspicion of lighting a fire at a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta was identified as Rayshard Brooks’s close friend by her lawyer, after Brooks referred to her as his girlfriend during his arrest video.

Natalie White was arrested Tuesday and faces first-degree arson charges for the fire that occurred the night after Brooks was fatally shot on June 12, CNN reported.

White’s lawyer, Drew Findling, initially denied her involvement in the incident, CNN reported. When Findling was asked if White knew Brooks, he said, “Yes, but I will not comment on the extent of their relationship.”

“[White and Brooks] were close friends,” Findling told the New York Post.

Our GCSO Fugitive Unit’s hard work paid off today when they located Natalie White today and notified US Marshals/Fulton Co Sheriff Fugitive Unit, who made the arrest. Great team effort! We appreciate @ATLFireRescue‘s great investigation, which led to the ID of this suspect. pic.twitter.com/i9Y1HNzhlo — Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office (@GwinnettSO) June 23, 2020

Brooks was in Atlanta to visit his mother’s grave site and to see his girlfriend, who was waiting for him at a hotel, Brooks said on the body camera footage. Brooks’s girlfriend allegedly dropped him off at the Wendy’s and he was supposed to meet her back at the hotel after he got food.

WATCH:

Brooks was approached by an officer after falling asleep in a Wendy’s drive-thru, body camera footage showed. (RELATED: Police Arrest Woman In Arson Of Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Shot)

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after taking a field sobriety test and breathalyzer test on June 12, video showed. Brooks can be seen resisting arrest and was warned several times by officers that he would be tased. The taser was deployed and several gunshots were heard shortly after.

Widespread criticism of police violence and nationwide protests have been sparked over his death, as well as the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody.

The Arson Investigators of Atlanta Fire Rescue, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Findling did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

