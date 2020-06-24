REDDIT DEBATE: What Is Your Hottest Take For The 2020 College Football Season?

What’s your hottest take of the 2020 college football season?

This is a topic that Reddit is currently debating with fury, and it's not a tough question at all for me to answer when it comes to the Wisconsin Badgers.

My hot take (if you even want to call it that) is that Wisconsin will be undefeated at the end of the regular season.

Following the clock hitting zero on the final game of the regular season, I 100% believe Paul Chryst, Jack Coan and company will be 12-0.

Why do I believe this? Well, as I’ve stated many different times, the schedule is in our favor first and foremost.

We have two games that are going to be incredibly tough. Playing at Michigan against the Wolverines and playing Notre Dame at Lambeau Field are two of the toughest games you’ll find in America.

However, we’ll be the better team in both games on paper, and the Badgers will also have the best coach on the field in either game.

So, let’s assume we win those two games (we will), then we have to do battle against Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Appalachian State throughout the season. We start with the Hoosiers to open the year and end with Hawkeyes.

Every single one of those games should be a very tough battle. Yes, I expect to win all of them. We’re just better, tougher, meaner, more physical and better coached than any of them.

So, for all the reasons listed above, I absolutely believe Wisconsin will go 12-0 when it’s all said and done. Call it a hot take or don’t. Either way, Wisconsin will be winning a lot of games in 2020.