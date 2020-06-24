Republicans Support Fossil Fuel Alternatives Now More Than Ever, Poll Shows

Support for alternative energy sources has reached new highs among Republican voters, according to a Pew Research Center poll released Tuesday.

Sixty-five percent of Republicans said that they supported the further development of alternative energy sources like wind and solar. (RELATED: Trump Spars With ’60 Minutes’ On ‘Manmade’ Climate Change)

Another fracture was also found between younger and older Republicans. While only 55% Republicans classified as “boomer and older” indicated their support for additional investments into renewable energy, 79% of “millennial and younger” Republicans said the same.

Regarding coal mining, 61% of older Republicans favored its expansion, compared to 42% of younger Republicans.

The poll also discussed different environmental policies, ranging from “planting a trillion trees” to increasing fuel efficiency standards for automobiles. All received over 50% support from Republicans in the poll, Politico reported. Overall support for the policies discussed exceed 70%.

The Trump administration has reversed Obama-era regulations on automobile standards and carbon emissions from power plants.

The “trillion trees initiative,” which the Trump administration supports, polled at 88% approval among Republicans and 92% approval among Democrats, though some conservationists have said that this may increase the frequency of forest fires and risk planting invasive species in certain areas.

The second-most popular policy was a tax credit for businesses developing carbon capture technology, which 78% of Republican respondents said they supported.

Heightened restrictions on power plant carbon emissions, new taxes based on corporations’ carbon emissions and tougher automobile fuel standards polled at 64%, 55% and 52% among Republicans, respectively.

While overall support for climate-friendly policies has risen over recent years, the poll highlights the growing consensus among Democrats and Republicans over legislation pertaining to climate change and environmental protection.

The poll, conducted annually, surveyed 10,597 American adults from April 29 to May 5, Pew said.

