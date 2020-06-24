REVIEW: ‘Knives Out’ Is An Incredible Movie

Ladies and gentlemen, “Knives Out” is a movie you need to see.

The film with Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer and Ana de Armas was recently added to Amazon Prime, and I gave it a shot Tuesday night.

After hearing nonstop high praise for the murder mystery, I had to watch it. I love mysteries and “Knives Out” has a superstar cast.

I couldn’t pass it up, and I’m glad I didn’t. Not only is it a great movie, but it’s one of the best performances Daniel Craig has ever given.

He plays a private investigator looking into the death of a wealthy writer following a family gathering. I won’t spoil anything, but I will say one thing.

Nothing is what it appears to be in “Knives Out.” The entire film is a never-ending series of twists and turns, and the ending was one of the best surprises I’ve seen in a long time.

I’ll also add that Ana De Armas is bound for superstardom. That woman is incredibly talented and steals the movie, despite not having the same name recognition as other cast members.

If you haven’t already seen “Knives Out,” I honestly can’t recommend it enough. It’s one of the best movies I’ve seen in a long time, and it’s one of the best mystery films I’ve seen in several years.

Get the family together and fire it up! You’re going to love it.