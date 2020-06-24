Schumer Says He’s ‘Fine With’ Pelosi’s Comment That Republicans Are ‘Getting Away With Murder’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday he has no problem with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accusing Senate Republicans of trying to get away with the murder of George Floyd.

Schumer was asked about Pelosi’s comment that Republicans are “getting away with the murder” of Floyd, saying, “Pelosi has answered that question herself, and what she said is fine with me.” Pelosi said Wednesday she will not apologize for her comments.

Pelosi was asked in an interview on NBC News about her comments and if she would be apologizing for them, to which she said “Absolutely, positively not.” The question comes after Pelosi attacked Republicans, saying they are responsible for Floyd’s death, just one day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set a date to vote on the GOP’s police reform legislation.

Nancy Pelosi asked if she will apologize for her despicable comment that Senate Republicans are “trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd.” Pelosi: Absolutely, positively not. pic.twitter.com/GXo5pt2rNh — America Rising (@AmericaRising) June 24, 2020

“The press has given them so much play for this unsalvageable piece of legislation and then say, ‘well, can’t you compromise with that?’ No, it’s because it is no and we are yes,” Pelosi said of Senate Republicans’ proposed police reform legislation in an interview with CBS News Radio. (RELATED: Pelosi Accuses Senate Republicans Of ‘Trying To Get Away With’ The ‘Murder Of George Floyd’)

“So when they admit that and have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration, but so far they were trying to get away with murder, actually. The murder of George Floyd,” Pelosi added.

The comments came one day after McConnell filed cloture on the Republican police reform legislation, setting an official date for the vote. Senate Democrats then blocked a Republican police reform bill on a procedural vote Wednesday without debating the legislation.

The bill needed 60 votes in order for it to move forward to a debate. The vote was 55-45.