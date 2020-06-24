‘A Lot Of Male Reporters Would Not’: Daily Caller Reporter Shelby Talcott Talks About Being Assaulted By Protesters

Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott joined Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night to discuss being harassed and assaulted by protesters in Washington, D.C.

Talcott was attacked by protesters Monday night and was accused of being a police officer. Police ultimately pulled Talcott back and handcuffed her for her own safety. (RELATED: ‘Things Changed In The Blink Of An Eye’: Shelby Talcott Reports From Seattle’s CHOP)

“They were trying to tear down that statue in front of the White House shortly before this happened,” Talcott said of the protesters. “Police came and pushed them back. They were also trying to develop an autonomous zone, which didn’t work very well, so tensions were high.”

“It was really gutsy that you went in there,” Ingraham responded. “A lot of male reporters would not. They would find it too scary.”

Talcott added that she was not sure why protesters believed she was an undercover police officer.

“For whatever reason, I don’t know why, but they singled me out, decided that I was an undercover cop,” Talcott added. “I even at times showed some of them, you know, my bio and my stories to show them I’m clearly not. They were still running with this narrative and they wanted me out of the area.”

Violent protesters clashed with police Monday night and attempted to tear down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson in Washington D.C. The protesters tried to set up a “Black House Autonomous Zone” in Lafayette Square, outside the White House.