Hollywood Mogul Steve Bing’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Hollywood Mogul Steve Bing’s death ruled a suicide as cause of death revealed.

The cause of death was “multiple blunt trauma,” according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner. The case is now listed as closed.

Bing, 55, died after jumping from his balcony on the 27th floor of his apartment building in Santa Monica around 1 p.m. Monday, the New York Times reported.

Bing’s ex and mother of his 18-year-old son, Elizabeth Hurley, said she was “saddened beyond belief” over Bing’s suicide. (RELATED: Sister Of Playboy Model Ashley Mattingly Starting Nonprofit Over Her Death)

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us,” Hurley said. “It is a terrible end.”

“Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter,” she added.

Bing denied the son was his until confirmed with a DNA test, according to Page Six.

“In the past year we had become close again,” Hurley said. “We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

Bing was known for his work on “Get Carter” and invested in “Polar Express.” He also helped produce the Rolling Stones documentary “Shine A Light” and was working with Mick Jagger on an upcoming documentary.