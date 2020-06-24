Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer Is ‘Planning’ On Packing The Football Stadium In The Fall

Tennessee Volunteers athletic director Philip Fulmer is planning on packing Neyland Stadium during the football season.

One of the biggest questions of the 2020 college football season is whether or not fans will be let into games during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Well, it sounds like they will be when the Volunteers play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I am confident. I think we’ll play. I don’t think anybody knows exactly yet what that will look like. We’re planning on a full stadium and adjust from there. If we don’t, we’re in trouble,” Fulmer explained during an interview on 104.5 The Zone, according to 247Sports.

Do I think Fulmer’s prediction will turn out to be accurate? I have no idea, but I’m a hell of a lot less confident today than I was at the end of May.

Ideally, we’ll have stadiums across the country full when football starts in the fall. After all, the sport isn’t meant to be played in front of empty seats.

College football is meant to be played in front of passionate and drunk fans, and the SEC has some of the most passionate fans in America.

So, if tickets are on sale for people in Tennessee, you can bet they’ll be selling at an incredibly high rate.

Yet, the coronavirus pandemic does get a vote in this situation, and we’ve seen that it doesn’t really give a damn what football fans want.

Positive tests are flaring up all over the place. Hopefully, the situation ends sooner than later because nobody wants the stands packed more than I do.

Let’s do what needs to be done, and let’s win this war so that we can get our football back.