‘Heinous’ — Tim Scott Rips Pelosi For Saying Senate Republicans Are ‘Getting Away With Murder’ Of George Floyd

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for saying Senate Republicans are trying to get away with the murder of George Floyd.

In a floor speech Wednesday, Scott ripped Senate Democrats for blocking a Republican police reform bill on a procedural vote without debating the legislation, which he drafted, and criticized Pelosi for her comment that Republicans are “getting away with the murder” of Floyd.

“When Speaker Pelosi says one of the most heinous things I can imagine: that the Republicans are actually trying to cover up murder, the murder of George Floyd with our legislation, that’s not politics. That’s not a game to win. That’s you lose. You will sooner or later lose. But immediately every kid around the nation that heard that nonsense lost that moment,” Scott said.

WATCH:

“You see, what’s become evident to me is that she knows something that we all know. She knows that she can say that because the Democrats have a monopoly on the black vote. And no matter the return on their loyalty — I am telling you the most loyal part of the Democrat construct, black communities. And no matter the loyalty of the people, the return they get will always continue to go down because in monopolies, you start devaluing your customer,” Scott continued.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he has no problem with Pelosi accusing Senate Republicans of trying to get away with the murder of Floyd. (RELATED: Schumer Says He’s ‘Fine With’ Pelosi’s Comment That Republicans Are ‘Getting Away With Murder’)

Schumer was asked about Pelosi’s comment that Republicans are “getting away with the murder” of Floyd, and he said, “Pelosi has answered that question herself, and what she said is fine with me.” Pelosi said Wednesday she will not apologize for her comments.

Pelosi was asked in an interview on NBC News about her comments and if she would be apologizing for them, to which she said “Absolutely, positively not.” The question comes after Pelosi attacked Republicans just one day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set a date to vote on the GOP’s police reform legislation.

“The press has given them so much play for this unsalvageable piece of legislation and then say, ‘well, can’t you compromise with that?’ No, it’s because it is no and we are yes,” Pelosi said of Senate Republicans’ proposed police reform legislation in an interview with CBS News Radio. (RELATED: Pelosi Accuses Senate Republicans Of ‘Trying To Get Away With’ The ‘Murder Of George Floyd’)

“So when they admit that and have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration, but so far they were trying to get away with murder, actually. The murder of George Floyd,” Pelosi added.

The comments came one day after McConnell filed cloture on the Republican police reform legislation, setting an official date for the vote. Senate Democrats then blocked a Republican police reform bill on a procedural vote Wednesday without debating the legislation.

The bill needed 60 votes in order for it to move forward to a debate. The vote was 55-45.