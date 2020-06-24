Walmart To Stop Displaying Mississippi State Flag In Stores, Will Investigate ‘All Lives Matter’ Online Product

Walmart will reportedly no longer display the Mississippi state flag in its stores. The company is separately reviewing whether products in Canada featuring the phrase “All Lives Matter” breached its terms, Reuters reported.

The decision to no longer display the Mississippi flag comes as the state debates whether to change the flag, which features a confederate flag emblem, according to Reuters.

“We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders,” a Walmart spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CBS MoneyWatch. “While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores.”

NASCAR recently banned the Confederate flag at all of its races after drivers campaigned for the move, led by driver Bubba Wallace, according to WBHM.

The Mississippi Baptist Convention also said lawmakers have a moral obligation to remove the Confederate flag from the state flag because many are “hurt and shamed” by it. (RELATED: FBI Says Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Stall Had Been There Since 2019)

The calls to change the Mississippi state flag follow ongoing protests and riots which arose nationwide after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. The protesters have supported or have themselves carried out a number of actions, one of them being removal of Confederate statues.

Walmart also said that it was reviewing products such as an “All Lives Matter” shirt that was for sale on the Walmart Canada site after social media users complained, and is checking to see if the products are in compliance with company terms.

“This item is sold and shipped by a third party seller and is currently being looked into,” Walmart Canada said.