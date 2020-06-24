Will Ferrell Shares That Demi Lovato Watched His Movies During Her Darkest Times After Drug Overdose

Will Ferrell revealed that Demi Lovato shared with him that she watched his movies to help her get through her darker times after the drug overdose.

“We kind of had this really special moment,” the 52-year-old comedian explained during his appearance on the “Las Culturistas” podcast. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

“She had just come out of her last rehab stint,” he added. He said she told him, “‘I really wanted to work on this because I’m a fan.’… And she said, ‘I have to tell you, watching your movies really kind of helped me kind of go through what I had to go through.'” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

Ferrell said how it’s “weird when you get hit in the chest with something like that and it’s so personal to her. It was one of the sweetest things ever and I was like, ‘now you’re going to do this crazy character in the movie.'”

The “Elf” star went on to explain that the “Sober” hitmaker told him how she rarely gets to play such a “crazy character.” The two worked on the movie, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” which comes out on Netflix June 26th.

As previously reported, Lovato has been very open in the past with her struggles with addiction. During her appearance on “Ellen” in March, she talked about what she felt led to her relapse and reported drug overdose in 2018 after six years of sobriety.

“My bulimia got really bad and I asked for help and I didn’t receive the help that I needed,” the pop singer shared. “And so I was stuck in this unhappy position and here I am sober and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m six years sober, but I’m miserable. I’m even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?'”

As previously reported, Demi had to be hospitalized for two weeks in July 2018 after she nearly died from a drug overdose. She then went straight to a rehab facility.

Most recently, the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker made her comeback to the stage with back to back incredible performances, one at Super Bowl LIV where she sang the national anthem with a version that was one for the books and the second with an amazing performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards where she sang her very emotional hit “Anyone.”