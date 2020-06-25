Aaron Rodgers Ranks As The 3rd Best Quarterback In The NFL

Chris Simms has Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ranked as the third best passer in the NFL.

The Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP slid into the third slot in yearly rankings from Simms. He came in behind only Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Personally, I think being ranked number three is very fair to Rodgers. Not only is it fair to Rodgers, it’s very accurate.

Let’s not pretend for a second like Rodgers is Patrick Mahomes or Russell Wilson. There’s even an argument to be made for Lamar Jackson and Carson Wentz being ahead of Rodgers at this point, but I’m okay with them being behind him.

Rodgers coming in at three is more than acceptable.

Having said that, you know who is going to melt down at the idea Rodgers isn’t the best quarterback in the NFL?

Fans of the Green Bay Packers. They’re going to lose their minds. Packers fans are some of the most delusional fans on the planet.

They honestly believe the Packers will win the Super Bowl every single year. It’s very adorable and cute. It’s almost like they have no idea what reality is.

I can’t wait to watch fans of the Packers freak out at Rodgers being ranked accurately instead of being ranked by their delusional standards.

You just hate to see it!